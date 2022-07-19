In celebration of the lifelong community service of Paris resident Joan Mathis, the inaugural Mrs. Joan Mathis parade took place Saturday at 11 a.m. to the excitement of attendees and participants. Beginning on the corner of Fitzhugh and Hickory streets, the event culminated at the renamed Mrs. Joan Mathis Park on Johnson St.
Forty vehicles, motorcycles and horses came through the parade, led by the Paris Police Department and a decorated vehicle carrying Mathis. After traveling left on Martin Luther King Drive and going down 17th Street, the parade turned onto Johnson Street. and pulled into the celebration. Following photos with Mathis, visitors gathered under the shade of an oak standing guard over the entrance to the park to hear people speak of her years of service.
Reverend Kendall McAfee, the senior pastor at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Hugo, Oklahoma, commended the attendees for celebrating Mathis while living instead of waiting until it was too late for the one celebrated to hear the kind words said.
He also regaled his audience with tales of his encounters with Mathis, from her coaching as an instructor to her helping him fill out his college paperwork. He described her as a mentor and role model, attributes echoed by others who rose to speak.
“She grew up out in Powderly and went to Powderly High School back out there,” McAfee said. “And she went to a segregated school, an all black school, and now the Lord has blessed Mrs. Mathis, amen, praise God, to come from a segregated school to where she’s impacting lives of all different cultures, Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, whoever will sit and listen, amen praise God. Ms. Mathis will help them,” he said.
Besides her history and character traits, McAfee also spoke of personal recollections he had shared with her.
“A vivid memory was seeing that white St. Paul bus going all around town picking up folks,” McAfee said. “And it was never a man driving it, it was Sister Joan Mathis, because she had a heart for getting children to church, getting people to church. Why does Joan Mathis do what she does? … The first thing I can say is that she has a love for God.”
Mathis was honored with the renaming of Martin Luther King Jr. Park in June 2021 for her service as an educator at Paris Junior College and community involvement. Her list of activities is extensive, spanning a 51-year career in education and volunteer work for the Kiwanis Club, Habitat for Humanity, Downtown Food Pantry and the Boys and Girls Club.
She holds the position of secretary for the local chapter of the NAACP, was a member of the Miss Paris Debs Scholarship Committee, and teaches Sunday school at St. Paul Baptist Church. She serves as a substitute teacher and works full-time for Maxey Funeral Home. She’s also served on other boards and committees and created the Reese-Mathis Endowed Scholarship fund.
Others spoke at the gathering, often referencing Mathis as a woman of God or a Proverbs 31 sort of woman. They commended her kindness, patience and good humor with all who cross her path.
For Mathis herself, the parade reminded her of more reasons to seek out humility.
“It makes me conscious of the fact that there is not one person,” she said. “It’s a community of people. It takes a village. It makes me more conscious of the need for the village. It’s not about me, it’s about the community. It just makes me want to do more to support my community. Make me work harder. If there’s something I can do, I want to do it.”
For Mathis, the parade was a bit of a surprise, something she found out about on Facebook from a friend. Event organizer David (Chief) Hill plans to make it an annual event, having already booked a carnival for next year in the park. To avoid overlap with the Tour de Paris, it will be held the second weekend of July next year, he said.
“Ms. Mathis, man, she’s like a mom. She’s my heart,” Hill said.
