In celebration of the lifelong community service of Paris resident Joan Mathis, the inaugural Mrs. Joan Mathis parade took place Saturday at 11 a.m. to the excitement of attendees and participants. Beginning on the corner of Fitzhugh and Hickory streets, the event culminated at the renamed Mrs. Joan Mathis Park on Johnson St.

Forty vehicles, motorcycles and horses came through the parade, led by the Paris Police Department and a decorated vehicle carrying Mathis. After traveling left on Martin Luther King Drive and going down 17th Street, the parade turned onto Johnson Street. and pulled into the celebration. Following photos with Mathis, visitors gathered under the shade of an oak standing guard over the entrance to the park to hear people speak of her years of service.

