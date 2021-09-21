STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/13: Lewis delivered as complete a performance as you’ll see on the volleyball court on Tuesday against Van. She finished with 23 kills, 26 assists, a trio of aces and 13 digs in the win.
NAME:
Fernando Cortez
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/13: Cortez was a defensive dynamo for the Patriots in their homecoming win against Clarksville. The junior finished with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
NAME:
Lilly Lewis
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/13: Lewis delivered as complete a performance as you’ll see on the volleyball court on Tuesday against Van. She finished with 23 kills, 26 assists, a trio of aces and 13 digs in the win.
NAME:
Markell Smith
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/13: Smith tore through Whitewright’s defense in his team’s dominating win on Friday. The sophomore ran for 145 yards, which doesn’t include the 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown he also contributed in the win.
NAME:
Chris Worthy
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/13: Worthy was simply sensational on Friday against Rivercrest. He ran for an incredible 258 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 10 tackles, also a team high.
These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
