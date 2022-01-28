Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of East Hickory Street at 4:07 p.m. Thursday because the license plate was stolen out of Red River County. The driver, a 55 year old Paris man, was found to have multiple warrants. He had an outstanding felony warrant out of Red River County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a warrant out of Hunt County charging him with driving while intoxicated and four Paris Municipal Court warrants. He was arrested and is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Headlight violation leads to meth possession charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 3100 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:52 p.m. Thursday for a defective headlight violation. The driver, a 38-year-old Paris man, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Police said he attempted to swallow the narcotics. The narcotics were recovered and the man was arrested. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. A passenger was found to have outstanding traffic warrants.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
