GRANT, Okla. — Choctaw Casino & Resort has announced the opening of its newly remodeled entertainment venue: Stage 271, formerly known as the Grant Event Center.
Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant on U.S. Highway 271 north of Paris makes Stage 271 the ideal name for the renovated entertainment space.
“The venue has undergone a remarkable transformation into a spacious entertainment destination for live entertainment,” said Ken Eisele, director of marketing at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant. “We wanted a name that could be recognizable and connect us with the local community. It’s been over two years since the space has been used and we can’t wait to bring back live entertainment.”
The new venue is an approximately 11,000-square-foot facility and can accommodate 1,200 people. Upgrades to Stage 271 include a new state-of-the-art entertainment system, a large projection screen for easy viewing, concessions and restrooms.
To kick off the new music venue, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant will welcome, for the first time, the Eli Young Band as they will perform live at Stage 271 on July 2.
EYB has always been unique in modern country music as a true band of brothers who cling fast to their Texas roots and has maintained an impressive trajectory with singles earning Billboard ‘s No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year. They have previously earned multiple nominations from Grammy, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards. EYB chart-topping hits include, “Love Ain’t,” Platinum track “Drunk Last Night,” two-time Platinum track “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” and three-time platinum track “Crazy Girl.”
Tickets are now on sale and start at $20. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/6am98865. The concert July 2 will begin at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.