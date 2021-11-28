Ralph Wardle passed away peacefully at home on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, 2021. He was with his family to the end.
Ralph Jury was born to Jessie and Claude Wardle on April 30, 1939, in New Goshen, Indiana. He was the third of four siblings. Ralph attended college at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where he served in the ROTC. Shortly after graduating in 1962, he married Marilyn Bonham, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Ralph served in the U.S. Army as an officer where he was stationed at Fort Hood for two years. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserve for 16 years.
Ralph led a successful career with Campbell Soup, including a 15-year period where he worked at the Campbell Soup plant in Paris, Texas. All three of Ralph and Marilyn’s daughters were born in Paris, and Paris is where Ralph would eventually retire. Ralph spent his “golden years” playing golf and spending time with family. He also loved his local church family at the Paris Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he served tirelessly as a deacon. The most important part of Ralph’s life was being with his family. As all who knew him can attest, he was exceptionally proud of each of his grandchildren, whose ages range from 31 to 5.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and his three daughters with their families, Jill and Andy Cobb with their daughters, Cece and Claire; Janet and Jeff Vanatta with their children, Jessie and Jeb; and Jamie and Ben Ruefer with their children, Raegan, Rhett, and Reese. A few days before passing away, Ralph was also thrilled to meet his newborn first great-granddaughter, Eliza, who was born to Claire and Tyler Wright. Also surviving Ralph are his siblings: Claude Wardle Jr., Herbert Wardle and Mary Gilbert.
A small memorial service was held Thanksgiving weekend at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
