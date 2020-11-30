Jerry Lynn Roberts, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence.
Jerry was born on Jan. 10, 1942, in Dimple, to Earl and Velma Seay Roberts.
Jerry was an accomplished woodworker. One of the last things he did was build solar powered lighted yard crosses for his friends and neighbors of Clarksville. Jerry also enjoyed building and updating houses. From time to time he was known for his gardening skills, especially his tomatoes.
Jerry loved his children and grandchildren. His family was important to him and always looked forward to family gatherings at the Roberts' Place each year. He was a “one of a kind man” and will be missed by his friends and family.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and his eight brothers and sisters, Lucy Helen Huckaby, Jimmy Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, Mildred Caughman, Earl Roberts, Donald Roberts, Judy Lamon and Sherry Ensor.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Annona Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Covid-19 regulations apply.
Pallbearers are Tim Lamon, Ray Lamon, Wyatt Barger, Matthew Roberts, Atlee Roberts and Keith Roberts. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Mitchell, Johnny Jamison, Roy Maye, Mike Childress and Burl Moore.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kathy Roberts, of Clarksville; his son, Ricky Roberts and wife, Leigh, of Clarksville; his daughter, Tonya Lynn Barger and husband, Tim, of DeKalb; his brother, Howard Roberts and wife, Karen, of Dimple; six grandchildren, Mallory Reed, Bailey Barger, Wyatt Barger, Kayleigh Pettiet and husband, Devon, Jady Roberts and Atlee Roberts.
Online condolences may be made to the Roberts family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
