Lloyd Earl Johnson, 87, of Powderly, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at Lake Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. A funeral procession to Lake Creek Cemetery will leave the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Earl was born to Wes Tom and Nell Johnson on Sept. 3, 1933.
On Valentine’s Day in 1953, he married his sweetheart, Mary Ann Gordon. They spent the next 68 years building a family together.
Earl was known for his kind spirit, his love for the Lord and his devotion to his family. He was a natural storyteller. He loved to tell of his days truck driving, his family heritage and how he could catch a bee swarm with a bucket and a rope. Even the bees were calmed by his steadfastness and his patience.
Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Debbie Hill, of Detroit, Texas, Patti Haley and husband, Kenneth, of Rugby, Texas, Rocky Johnson, of Powderly, Texas and Shannon Johnson and wife, Candace, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Melanie and Steaven Lee , Brandi and Cody Upchurch, Cameron Haley, Julia and Nathan Homer, Andrew and Meagan Johnson, Nick Johnson, Ashton and wife, Alexis Johnson, Peyton and Teagan Johnson; great-grandchildren, Olivia, DJ, Eli, Braylin, Tripp, Leona, Mary, Amanda, Landan, Gavin and Tansley; great-great-grandchildren, Zaedan and Addilyn; brother, Kenneth Johnson, of Grand Prairie, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kerry Jenkins; brother, Jerry Johnson; brother, Dale Johnson; and sister, Gayle Pritchett.
