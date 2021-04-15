Breakthrough Church, 1225 NW Loop 286, behind the Goodwill building, will hold a prayer assembly for men and women from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“Standing in the Gap: Season Change” will begin with breakfast at 9 a.m., and a worship service at 9:45 a.m.
Schedule speakers include Dwight White, pastor of Denton Baptist Church in Mount Vernon; Janice McGuire, Paris New Generation Baptist Church; Rhonda Reed, Canaanland Church Of God; Elnora Biggers-Mayes, New Salem Baptist Church; Jazlyn Pipkins, Paris New Generation Baptist Church; and Jennifer Coffin Maxwell, Freedom Family Fellowship.
All prayer warriors are invited.
Food will be provided by Bougee Food.
Call 469-386-0772 for inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.