Breakthrough Church

Breakthrough Church is located behind Goodwill on the Northwest Loop in Paris.

 Google Maps Photo

Breakthrough Church, 1225 NW Loop 286, behind the Goodwill building, will hold a prayer assembly for men and women from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

“Standing in the Gap: Season Change” will begin with breakfast at 9 a.m., and a worship service at 9:45 a.m.

Schedule speakers include Dwight White, pastor of Denton Baptist Church in Mount Vernon; Janice McGuire, Paris New Generation Baptist Church; Rhonda Reed, Canaanland Church Of God; Elnora Biggers-Mayes, New Salem Baptist Church; Jazlyn Pipkins, Paris New Generation Baptist Church; and Jennifer Coffin Maxwell, Freedom Family Fellowship.

All prayer warriors are invited.

Food will be provided by Bougee Food.

Call 469-386-0772 for inquiries.

