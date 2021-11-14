BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court may approve an order adopting its own precinct redistricting plan when it meets at 10 a.m. Monday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. An executive session regarding the deliberation of real property also is scheduled. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 823 8870 6222.
The court will reconvene at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in Bonham City Hall for a public hearing regarding a special exception application for a 5,000 foot buffer for Bois d’Arc Lake. It will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 861 6829 5387.
Commissioners will then meet in regular session at 9 a.m. to tackle an agenda that includes an update on Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community program highlights; approval of the county treasurer’s financial and investment reports; action to grant the special exception variance from the public hearing; approval of a final plat for the Harrel Addition in Randolph; action to increase starting salaries by the yearly cost of living adjustment not to exceed 2%; and action regarding janitorial services for the South Annex and Derrell Hall Education Center.
A variance request for septic disposal separation distance at Lot 7, Oakright Addition, in Bonham and an executive session to deliberate contracts with BT Block Storage and Tongrun International Agreements also are on the agenda.
