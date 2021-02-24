The Lamar County Water Supply District, the City of Reno and Pattonville Water Supply issued boil notices today for their customers, according to Wednesday press releases. The City of Paris remains under a boil notice issued to city water customers Tuesday.
The statement from the LCWSD reads: "Due to the issuance of a Boil Water Notice by the City of Paris, for turbidity levels being above regulatory measures, Lamar County Water Supply is issuing a Boil Water Notice for 48 hours. If customers have concerns, or questions, please visit our website at lamarcountywatersupply.com, or contact our office at 903-285-5586."
The City of Reno has issued a boil notice according to a Wednesday press release.
The statement reads as follows:
"TCEQ has required us to issue this public notice and to tell all our customers that they should boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, any water that you use for drinking, cooking, or ice making should be boiled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. (Be sure to let it cool before drinking it.) In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, we will notify you.
This notice is due to a treatment issue from one of our water suppliers. The City of Reno will be collecting water for samples today. As soon as we get the results to confirm water is safe to consume, we will rescind this notice within 24 to 48 hours.
Residents on Pattonville Water Supply will be notified if the notice is lifted within 48 hours, president Tommy Bovie said. Those with questions may call 903-249-1707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.