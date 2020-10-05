If the word hasn’t been spread enough, today is the last day to register to vote, Lamar County Election Officer Tricia Johnson said.
This election combines missed local school and city elections from May with presidential and state elections.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott declared just one early voting location per county. This doesn’t affect Lamar County, since there is only one location, but may affect more populated counties like Harris and Dallas.
“We only have one early voting location so yes, just one for Lamar,” Johnson said. “Bigger counties have more than one location for early voting so they could take their ballots to any of those locations. Of course if you walk your ballot in while we're early voting you'll still be required to show your ID and be written in on the list of hand delivered mail ballots and sign. You cannot bring in anyone else's. Not your husband/wife/mother/father, etc.”
In 2017, the Texas Legislature voted to eliminate straight-ticket voting. The matter went before a U.S District Judge, who ordered straight-ticket voting reinstated last week, but a few days later, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision.
“It was just too late when the issue was brought up less than a month before early voting,” Johnson said.
In Fannin County, Elections Officer Sandi Martin said her office was working to get everything in order.
“We have a drop box out in front of the building (the old post office) at 231 Lamar for those who need to register after hours or this weekend,” she said.
Early voting starts Oct. 13.
