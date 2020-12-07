Patsy S. Guest slipped from the hands of her family into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her Flintlock Falls home in Lakeway, Texas, from complications associated with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Patsy was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Paris, Texas, to William and Emma Dell Bratcher.
She attended school at Fourth Ward Elementary and Paris High School. She attended Paris Junior College and graduated from East Texas State University with a degree in Elementary and Special Education. While in college, Alpha Phi sorority sisters selected her to represent them in the 1966 Miss ET pageant. That same year she was also chosen a “Delt Duchess” by the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Upon graduation, Patsy taught in the Paris Independent School District for two years.
Patsy married Jay Guest on Aug. 17, 1968, in Paris, Texas.
She leaves behind her husband Jay, of Lakeway; son, Jason Guest and wife, Linnann, of Austin; granddaughters, Emerson Guest and Kendall Guest, of Austin; brother-in-law, Joel and wife, Susan, of Roxton; nieces, Holly Darroh and husband, Steven, of Austin, Sara Breland and husband, Cody, of Houston, Jessica Crawford, of Paris, Maggie McClain and husband, Steven, of Paris; and several cousins including, Vickie Martin, of Georgetown, Theresa Wright and husband, Doyle, of Greenville and Larry Bratcher and wife, Wynell, Richard Bratcher and wife, Linda, Gerald Byas, Anita Burks Daniel, Brenda Denison and husband, David, Marilyn Marshall and husband, Kenneth and Deborah Northam, all of Paris.
The family thanks Visiting Angels, Home Watch Caregivers, of Lakeway, IPH Hospice Care, the ALS Foundation, and caregivers Paige Brady, Joleen Baughman, Tiffany Gordon, Maranda Mulroney and Tracy Saylors. The family extends a heartfelt thanks to Avon Curtis for numerous hours of care and attention to Patsy. The family is grateful for their friends, First Baptist Church members, and her Adult Sunday School VI for their many prayers, cards, calls and emails.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas on Dec. 19, 2020. The family will announce and host a celebration-of-life event on a future date.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club Foundation, or ALS Texas Chapter, in lieu of flowers.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
