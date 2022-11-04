Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.
Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes. This man was one of several helping evacuate scared horses from a ranch home along the road.
Trees were totally sheared at various levels by the tornado, among the many scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.
This partially destroyed home was among the scenes of devastation visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes. It was not known as of 7 p.m. whether or not there were any deaths or seriously injured people.
Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.
Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.
Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes. This man was one of several helping evacuate scared horses from a ranch home along the road.
Trees were totally sheared at various levels by the tornado, among the many scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.
This partially destroyed home was among the scenes of devastation visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes. It was not known as of 7 p.m. whether or not there were any deaths or seriously injured people.
Scenes of devastation were visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, on Friday afternoon after a massive tornado hit the area of Powderly, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes.
- Editor's Note: This article will be updated with new photographs and news as we at The Paris News learn more details.
A massive tornado left a miles-long trail of destruction Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, through the small rural community of Powderly, about 10 miles north of Paris.
A stretch of Lamar County Road 35940 was visited by reporter Jeff Forward in the minutes after the tornado struck the area.
Whether or not there were any fatalities from the tornado is not known as of 6:48 p.m., however many witnesses described being in shock and having suffered minor injuries.
"We are still accessing that information, and we have no information to give at this time,” said Diane Nation, public information officer for Paris Regional Medical Center.
Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God Pastor Chris Kelly said the Powderly church has opened its doors for those displaced by the tornado or without electricity. He said the church will be preparing meals for tonight, but it would be limited.
In addition to the Gospel Lighthouse church, The Lamar Ave Church of Christ has set up an emergency shelter for those that have been affected by the storm.
A Lamar County emergency 911 operator told The Paris News at 6:50 p.m. that no law enforcement, fire or county officials were available to discuss the tornado, or possible casualties because all personnel were assisting in rescue operations.
The scenes of devastation were centered along a hundreds of yards wide swath of land west of State Highway 271.
Homes were destroyed, motor vehicles flipped and trees were torn asunder by the massive twister that struck the area sometime after 4 p.m.
Emergency officials flooded the area to begin rescue operations, going home to home and asking if anyone was inside.
People stood about the carnage, some in a daze, while others filmed the scene with cell phone cameras.
One group of children walked around asking passerby if they'd seen a small brown dog.
A group of men helped lead distraught horses from one ranch home.
Boats parked in trailers for the winter were tossed about like toys behind the Dollar General Market off Hwy 271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.