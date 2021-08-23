Dorothy Elizabeth Glenn, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her home on her 87th birthday.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Highland Cemetery in Deport, with Chaplain Joe Smith officiating.
Mrs. Glenn, the daughter of Thomas Clark Anthony and Myrtle May McGuire Anthony, was born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
While living in California she worked at Kress Department Store and while living in Paris, she worked at Nahas Sewing and J. C Penny.
On Nov. 14, 1952, she married Billy W. Glenn, building 68 years of family and memories before his death on May 14, 2021.
Survivors include three children, Randy Glenn and wife, Sheila, of Plano, Karen Ruthart, of Paris and Lisa Golden and husband, George, of Paris; grandchildren, Daryl Glenn and wife, Whitney, of Plano, Jeffrey Glenn, of Plano, Brandon Crockett and wife, Karla, of Quitman, Jennifer Butler and husband, Russell, of Caddo Mills and Amanda Ritchey and husband, Adam, of Paris; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Naomi May Wall, of Scotts Valley, California; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
