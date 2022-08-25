Lamar County Commis-sioners’ Court approved a $178,945 contribution to the Medicaid program earlier this week on behalf of Paris Regional Medical Center to cover indigent health care services the hospital provided the county from Feb. 1 through Aug. 15.
The action came as part of an indigent care affiliation agreement in effect since 2012, an agreement through which Lamar County’s contribution of roughly $7 million has brought some $17.3 million in Medicaid reimbursement to the hospital.
“These funds allow the hospital to continue to treat residents regardless of their ability to pay,” hospital chief executive officer Steve Hyde said at a Monday meeting. He noted that Medicaid, charity and self-pay patients make up 69% of newborn deliveries at the hospital and 54% of all visits to the hospital’s emergency department.
“PRMC loses over $5 million each year on services to Medicaid and uninsured patients, and these payments help offset these losses and help PRMC maintain its presence as one of Lamar County’s largest employers,” Hyde said.
Hyde gave a brief history of what is called the 1115 Medicaid Waiver, which makes possible the indigent care affiliation agreement. Rather than adopting the Medicaid eligibility expansion under the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) in 2012, Texas created the 1115 waiver mechanism in conjunction with the federal government. The waiver has been renewed through Sept. 30, 2030, and will allow counties to continue to contribute a state mandated 8% of property tax revenue each year for indigent care through the waiver program.
Hyde gave a brief summary of the latest improvements to hospital facilities including $5 million in capital improvements last year with plans to upgrade the hospital’s two cardiac catheterization labs this year – about a $4 million investment – and an update of the women’s labor and delivery suite at a cost of roughly $800,000.
He reminded commissioners of the hospital’s contribution to the community in addition to providing indigent health care.
“We continue to recruit new physicians and advanced practice providers to come live in the community,” Hyde said. “Last year, we had about $61 million in payroll that we paid out to plus or minus 750 employees. And, we paid about $7.5 million in taxes for the year as well.”
In other business, commissioners gave the go ahead for the development of about 50 new residential sites in the county including a 21-acre tract in Precinct 4, another 30 acres in Precinct 1 south of Blossom and another 18 acres, also in Precinct 1.
The court approved the replacement of an air conditioning unit for the Red Cross office on North Main not to exceed $4,200. Commissioners also approved the purchase of tasers for the county’s constables and the county court-at-law bailiff at a cost not to exceed $28,000 to be purchased with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
