PRMC

With more than 1,000 employees, Paris Regional Medical Center is the county’s largest employer.

 File / The Paris News

Lamar County Commis-sioners’ Court approved a $178,945 contribution to the Medicaid program earlier this week on behalf of Paris Regional Medical Center to cover indigent health care services the hospital provided the county from Feb. 1 through Aug. 15.

The action came as part of an indigent care affiliation agreement in effect since 2012, an agreement through which Lamar County’s contribution of roughly $7 million has brought some $17.3 million in Medicaid reimbursement to the hospital.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

