Marietta Campbell Hobbs was born on Sept. 1, 1932, in Chicota, Texas, to Loy and Ruby Campbell (deceased) and passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas.
She met the love of her life, Henry Ray Hobbs, in the sixth grade. Henry and Marietta married on Nov. 28, 1953.
Marietta worked for an attorney right out of high school and worked continuously at various jobs during those early years. In 1965 they moved to Austin. Marietta was a small town girl that accomplished so much in the big city. She worked in the office of Gov. Preston Smith and was involved in the development of the first State of Texas drug enforcement program. She continued her honorable State service in various positions, working her way into management, for the next 24 years, before retirement. Marietta enjoyed cruises and various trips with her love, Henry, especially in retirement.
Marietta was a lifelong bridge player with a special group of friends. She played basketball in high school and “coached” the Lady Longhorns for years from her seat as a season ticket holder. She enjoyed bird hunting and was quite a shot! Marietta loved to sew and provided clothing for her family for many years. She was creative and tried many different art forms, including painting landscapes. Marietta played the piano and loved when her family would join her to sing hymns and Christmas carols.
She was the epitome of a lady and was always “put together” out of respect for those around her more than for herself. Marietta was beautiful inside and out and that never faded. Anyone that met her commented on her beautiful smile and her sweet spirit. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was stronger in so many ways than most people ever knew. She was the mother everyone wanted, best friend to Henry, and the best grandmother you could hope for (with fresh baked cookies at the ready). Her family was her pride and joy and she would tell that to anyone that would listen.
Marietta was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Hobbs; her parents; and her brother, Charles Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, Henry; daughter, Holly Jung and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Travis Hobbs and wife, Jacqui, Sydney Jung and Colleen Kraus and husband, Daniel; and great-granddaughter, Lucinda Carder Hobbs. Marietta is also survived by her brothers, Jim and Robert Campbell; many nieces, nephews, family and lifelong friends.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sundara Senior Living and Encompass Hospice. They loved and cared for her when we could not be with her. We will always be grateful. Thank you to the friends and neighbors that have been so amazing and supportive as well.
Graveside services were held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Cemetery, Georgetown, Texas, arranged by The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Georgetown, Texas.
