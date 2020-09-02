Don Buchanan, 80, of Cooper, Texas passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing Home in Cooper, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, TX. Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Love Chapel COGIC 521 NW 3rd Street, Cooper, TX, with Pastor Fredrick Smith officiating. Interment will follow to Friendship Cemetery Klondike, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.