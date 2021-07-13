Paris police arrested Cheryl Lee Whitaker, 46, of Paris, at her residence, on a felony probation violation warrant out of Cherokee County at 3:13 p.m. Monday. Whitaker is on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Reno man jailed for THC possession
Police stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue at 9:46 p.m. Monday for speeding. During the investigation, the officer smelled what was believed to be marijuana odor emitting from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, two vape cartridges were found that contained THC.
The driver, 21-year-old Christian Paul McCarty, of Reno, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger was found to have an outstanding traffic warrant. McCarty was booked and is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested 6 people Monday.
