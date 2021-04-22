Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Fundraiser
Buy Now

Local veteran Tom Archer receives his Quilt of Valor during the third Red River Valley Veterans Memorial fundraiser at Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly on Saturday.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Tickets are on sale for a May 10 quilt raffle sponsored by the Red River Valley Quilt Guild. Proceeds from the sale benefit the guild in its many activities, including Quilt of Valor presentations to area veterans.

Tickets available at $1 each, or six for $5, may be purchased at Sew Always, 1790 Clarksville St., or by email at chism243@aol.com with payment available by Paypal or check. guild president Karlena Brosten said.

Ticket holders do not need to be present to win, and the winner will be notified, Brosten said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.