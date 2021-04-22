Tickets are on sale for a May 10 quilt raffle sponsored by the Red River Valley Quilt Guild. Proceeds from the sale benefit the guild in its many activities, including Quilt of Valor presentations to area veterans.
Tickets available at $1 each, or six for $5, may be purchased at Sew Always, 1790 Clarksville St., or by email at chism243@aol.com with payment available by Paypal or check. guild president Karlena Brosten said.
Ticket holders do not need to be present to win, and the winner will be notified, Brosten said.
