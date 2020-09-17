SEPT. 15 to SEPT. 16
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 15
11:12 p.m., to 12:35 a.m., 5955 CR 22900.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 16
5:22 to 5:32 p.m., 3100 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Sept. 16
9 to 9:10 p.m., 3542 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 15
11:18 to 11:26 a.m., 2445 Lamar Ave.
8:20 to 8:25 p.m., 705 E. Sherman St.
10:37 to 10:49 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Sept. 16
4:46 to 5:18 a.m., 735 Old Jefferson Road.
7:37 to 8:03 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:06 to 8:45 p.m., 222 W. Brame St.
9:14 to 9:32 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Sept. 17
5:16 to 5:45 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
