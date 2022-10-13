Doran Lee Hutchison, 23, of Bogata, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, following an automobile accident in Red River County.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E. with the Rev. Wade White, Duane Hamil and the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Doran was born on March 23, 1999, in Paris, Texas. He graduated from North Lamar High School in 2017, and was currently employed at Paris Lumber Company.
For most of his life, he has enjoyed playing the guitar. Doran excelled in baseball. Taking care of his grandmother was one of the important things in his life.
The Rev. Wade White baptized him at First Christian Church.
His grandfathers, Joe Doran Hutchison and Freddie Lee Nash, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Natalie Hutchison; his father, Joel Hutchison; his brother, Ben Hutchison; grandmothers, Martha Hutchison and Patsy Nash; an aunt, Amanda Nash; and his beloved girlfriend, Layna Earley; and daughter, Kopelan Earley, whom he loved dearly.
Honorary casket bearers will be Tyler Kelly, Jawun “Bam” Sims, John Wilson, Austin Burtin, Ty Jones and Trey Cooper.
