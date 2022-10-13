Doran Lee Hutchison

Doran Lee Hutchison

Doran Lee Hutchison, 23, of Bogata, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, following an automobile accident in Red River County.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E. with the Rev. Wade White, Duane Hamil and the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

