Fire and Rescue helmet

FEB. 22 to FEB. 25

Assist EMS

Feb. 22

3:22 to 3:40 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.

4:03 to 4:14 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.

4:44 to 5:05 p.m., 424 E. Price St.

5:52 to 8:01 p.m., 658 3rd St. NW.

Feb. 23

8:46 to 9 a.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.

10:54 to 11:28 a.m., 2010 Hubbard St.

1:29 to 1:37 p.m., 2505 Lamar Ave.

6:17 TO 6:29 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.

8:45 to 9 p.m., 2405 Kaufman St.

8:54 to 9:06 p.m.,1825 NE Loop 286.

11:21 to 11:31 p.m., 615 20th St. NE.

Feb. 24

1:47 to 2:11 p.m., 2255 E. Cherry St.

2:30 to 3:02 p.m., 3525 Darnell Road.

4:34 to 4:57 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.

Structure Fire,Alarm,Smoke

Feb. 22

9:18 to 9:30 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

Feb. 24

6;21 to 6:35 a.m., 150 1st St. SE.

8:18 to 8:32 p.m., 1331 Polk St.

Vehicle fire

Feb. 22

5:25 to 7:52 p.m., 4000 FR 79.

First Responder-Paris

Feb. 22

8;45 to 8:51 a.m., 2110 Silverleaf Drive.

11:38 to 11:54 a.m., 2235 E. Cherry St.

1:29 to 1:41 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

1:45 to 2 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.

Feb. 23

9:54 to 9:59 p.m., 1315 Cope Drive.

Feb. 24

3:44 to 3:54 a.m., 264 29th St. NW.

5:25 to 5:42 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

9:42 to 10:14 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

1:38 to 2 p.m., 3420 Pine Bluff St.

Feb. 25

4:16 to 4:42 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

5:10 to 5:32 a.m., 1406 Graham St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Feb. 22

12:04 to 12:32 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.

9:02 to 11:20 p.m., 15000 Highway 82 W.

Feb. 23

10:49 to 10:57 p.m., 3500 NE Loop 286.

Feb. 24

10:52 a.m., to 12:52 p.m., 1421 19th St. NW

11:21 to 11:51 a.m., 2300 Stillhouse Road.

Public Service

Feb. 22

6:57 to 7:12 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.

8:55 to 9:02 p.m., 2880 NE Loop 286.

Feb. 23

1:33 to 1:52 a.m., 1525 Margaret St.

4:43 to 5:01 p.m., 3430 Robin Road.

6:01 to 6:15 p.m., 2810 Clarks Lane.

Feb. 24

5:06 to 5:16 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.

