Fire and Rescue Report for Feb. 27, 2022 Staff Reports Feb 27, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FEB. 22 to FEB. 25Assist EMSFeb. 22 3:22 to 3:40 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.4:03 to 4:14 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.4:44 to 5:05 p.m., 424 E. Price St.5:52 to 8:01 p.m., 658 3rd St. NW.Feb. 238:46 to 9 a.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.10:54 to 11:28 a.m., 2010 Hubbard St.1:29 to 1:37 p.m., 2505 Lamar Ave.6:17 TO 6:29 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.8:45 to 9 p.m., 2405 Kaufman St.8:54 to 9:06 p.m.,1825 NE Loop 286.11:21 to 11:31 p.m., 615 20th St. NE.Feb. 241:47 to 2:11 p.m., 2255 E. Cherry St.2:30 to 3:02 p.m., 3525 Darnell Road.4:34 to 4:57 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.Structure Fire,Alarm,SmokeFeb. 229:18 to 9:30 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.Feb. 246;21 to 6:35 a.m., 150 1st St. SE.8:18 to 8:32 p.m., 1331 Polk St.Vehicle fireFeb. 225:25 to 7:52 p.m., 4000 FR 79.First Responder-ParisFeb. 228;45 to 8:51 a.m., 2110 Silverleaf Drive.11:38 to 11:54 a.m., 2235 E. Cherry St. 1:29 to 1:41 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.1:45 to 2 p.m., 2890 Lewis Lane.Feb. 239:54 to 9:59 p.m., 1315 Cope Drive.Feb. 243:44 to 3:54 a.m., 264 29th St. NW.5:25 to 5:42 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.9:42 to 10:14 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.1:38 to 2 p.m., 3420 Pine Bluff St.Feb. 254:16 to 4:42 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.5:10 to 5:32 a.m., 1406 Graham St.Vehicle Crash with InjuryFeb. 2212:04 to 12:32 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.9:02 to 11:20 p.m., 15000 Highway 82 W.Feb. 2310:49 to 10:57 p.m., 3500 NE Loop 286.Feb. 2410:52 a.m., to 12:52 p.m., 1421 19th St. NW11:21 to 11:51 a.m., 2300 Stillhouse Road.Public ServiceFeb. 226:57 to 7:12 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.8:55 to 9:02 p.m., 2880 NE Loop 286.Feb. 231:33 to 1:52 a.m., 1525 Margaret St.4:43 to 5:01 p.m., 3430 Robin Road.6:01 to 6:15 p.m., 2810 Clarks Lane.Feb. 245:06 to 5:16 p.m., 925 Clarksville St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Capias Controlled Substance Criminal Law Crime Law Delivery Sign Driver's License James Hensley Marijuana Penalty Possession Motion Repeat Offender Assault Protective Order Se Ems Assist Inorganic Chemistry Physics Nw Ne. Fire Department Highway Rescue Report For Jan. 13 2022 Rescue Report For Jan. 16 2022 Police Nw Loop Rescue Report For Jan. 20 2022 Test Call Rescue Report For Jan. 25 2022 Rescue Report For Jan. 30 2022 Rescue Report Fm Rescue Report For Feb. 1 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 3 2022 Alarm Rescue Report For Feb. 6 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 8 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 10 2022 Fd Rescue Report For Feb. 13 2022 Pine Rescue Report For Feb. 15 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 17 2022 Harrison Ave Rescue Report For Feb. 20 2022 Rescue Report For Feb. 22 2022 Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 