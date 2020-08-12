Registration is now open for Lamar County’s Adopt-A-Cop Walk In Their Shoes 5K.
The event is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 19 at South Main Iron, 255 1st St. SW in Paris. Retired Texas trooper Dub Gillum, who was shot 10 times and left on the road to die, will share his experience as guest speaker. A special demonstration by K9 Officer Cupa also is planned.
Walk In Their Shoes will feature a 5K race, a 1-mile walk, a kids fun run and a virtual 5K. Packet pickup will be 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in front of South Main Iron, and participants will receive an Adopt-A-Cop T-shirt featuring “Back the Blue” on the back, a finishers medal and a swag bag.
The event also will feature a silent auction that includes a lap afghan made and donated by Carol Matthis. All proceeds are used to purchase safety equipment for Lamar County law enforcement officers and first responders.
To register, visit adoptacop5k.itsyourrace.com.
