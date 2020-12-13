AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tammy Biggar, Christopher “Chris” Taylor and Holly Williamson to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
The board oversees a retirement system for employees and retirees of more than 780 counties and districts, including hospital districts, water districts, emergency services districts and others.
Tammy Biggar of Bonham is the County Clerk and Voter Registrar of Fannin County, where she leads voter registration and elections and supports the county’s courts at law. She is a member of the North Texas Public Information Officers Association and the Board of the Fannin County Family Crisis Center, and she is a former Secretary of the Board for the Northeast Texas Election Administrators. She volunteers with the Fannin County Family Crisis Center as a Disaster Action Team member with the Red Cross and with her church.
Christopher “Chris” Taylor of Fort Worth is an Assistant District Attorney in the Civil Division in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. He serves as a member of the advisory board of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. He volunteers as a board member of the Women’s Center of Tarrant County and the Alliance for Children. Taylor received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Texas and a Juris Doctor degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.
Holly Williamson of Houston is a Harris County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 8, Place 1. She is a board member of the Association of Business and Professional Women and the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, where she serves as chair of judicial education. She volunteers as a member of the board of trustees of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, as a member of the Clear Lake Panhellenic Association, and in her church community, and she is a former board member of the Pasadena Education Foundation. Williamson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Southwest Texas State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston School of Law.
