Ruby Le Gro, 78, of Powderly, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021; Roden Pryor Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Savage out as Detroit basketball coach
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris man charged with terroristic threat
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police investigating trail shooting
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police charge man with DWI, resisting arrest
- James Patterson
- Katherine Johnson
- Texas House Bill 1505 on broadband expansion rubs electric co-ops wrong
- Joshua Dean Sims
- Travis Hugh Babb
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Do you support Lamar County commissioner action on a loan to fix roads?
Lamar County commissioners are seeking a $4.5 million certificate of obligation to combine with $1.4 million from the county’s general fund to buy road equipment and materials to properly fix county roads, fix jail doors and roof, fix the Lamar County Courthouse roof and upgrade an air conditioning/heating control system. Rather than seeking a 20-year loan, commissioners approved a 10 year repayment period. Do you support the Commissioners’ Court action?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.