The City of Paris is altering its trash collection schedule for the safety of employees during expected inclement weather Sunday and Monday.
“Because of the weekend’s forecast, we are not scheduling trash pick up on Monday,” the city stated in a Facebook post. “Our crews will plan to pick up all routes from Tuesday through Friday.”
For information, call 903-984-9266, 903-784-9289 or 903-784-9277.
