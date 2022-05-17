MAY 13 to MAY 17
Assist EMS
May 13
11:35 to 11:48 a.m., 1775 FR 195.
11:37 to 11:50 a.m., 2025 S. Collegiate St.
5:43 to 5:51 p.m., 4205 Sunrise Drive.
7:28 to 7:52 p.m., 605 25th St. SW.
May 14
10:30 to 11:29 a.m., 806 9th St. NW.
10:56 to 11:09 a.m., 806 9th St. NW.
3:21 to 3:21 p.m.,1401 7th St. NE.
3:25 to 3:25 p.m.,1401 7th St. NE.
May 15
12:06 to 12:47 a.m., 2439 Cleveland St.
8:37 to 8:46 p.m., 1240 20th St. NE.
May 16
4:57 to 5:04 a.m., 1815
Jackson St.
5:47 a.m., 3915 Misty Lane.
11:16 to 11:29 a.m., 355 3rd St. SW.
8:18 to 8:46 p.m., 2985 Mahaffey Lane.
May 17
12:29 to 12:39 a.m., 112 Price Circle.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 13
8:10 to 8:27 a.m., 420 4th St. Sw.
9:20 to 9:45 p.m., 420 Shady Oak Lane.
May 14
3:52 to 6:12 a.m., 1225 Graham St.
May 16
2:34 to 2:58 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
4:59 to 5:12 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
6:15 to 6:22 a.m., 1445 27yh St. NE.
11:57 a.m., to 12:09 p.m., 812 S. Church St.
12:47 to 1:05 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
1:51 to 2:02 p.m., 812 S. Church St.
3:56 to 4:09 p.m., 3825 Lamar Ave,
Trash Fire
May 16
8:41 to 9:07 p.m., 520 19th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
May 13
11 to 11:37 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
5:35 to 5:56 p.m., 1530 E. Cherry St.
7:47 to 8 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
May 14
8:22 to 8:38 a.m., 706 19th St. NW.
9:57 to 10:43 a.m., 1808 Margaret St.
11:23 to 11:38 a.m., 545 26th St. Se.
May 15
5:13 to 5:21 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
7:04 to 7:32 a.m., 974 Cedar St.
3:19 to 3:42 p.m., Mud Bog
9:58 to 10 15 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
May 16
4:01 to 4:42 p.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
7:29 to 7:46 p.m., 345 12th St. SE.
11:15 to 11:23 p.m., 2940 Ballard Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 14
1:20 to 2:19 a.m., 1200 Graham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
May 13
10:42 to 11:17 a.m., 1300 S. Collegiate Drive.
May 15
9:42 to 9:50 p.m., 320 13th St. NW,
Out of Service
May 16
8:53 to 9:30 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Public Service
May 13
11:50 toa.m., to 1:08 p.m., 2575 41st St. SE.
8:09 to 8:17 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
May 14
2:01 to 2:17 a.m., 3125 Clarksvilel st.
May 15
1:38 to 2:47 a.m., 275 41st St. SE.
6:30 to 6:51 a.m., 3821 Castlegate Drive.
8:32 to 8:39 a.m., 1230 Graham St.
May 16
4:24 to 4:29 a.m., 1815 Jackson St.
1:32 to 1:47 p.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
2:34 to 2:51 p.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
