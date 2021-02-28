BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 11 a.m. Monday to take action on extending its disaster declaration one day for the extreme winter weather around Feb. 14. Also scheduled is an executive session concerning a detention services agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service and consultation with the county’s attorney. The meeting, physically closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 818 2182 5764.
The Commissioners’ Court also plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, again broadcasting the meeting over Zoom with meeting ID 831 8140 8795. The agenda includes possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and plans of action and to extend the extreme weather disaster declaration a week. An update on the courthouse restoration and discussion on Newton County, Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act also are scheduled.
