Although we will miss him greatly, we are delighted to announce the Home-going of Richard Leon Terrell on Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 78.
No more pain, no more suffering, no more sorrow, as he stepped into the arms of Jesus and heard his Savior say “well done thy good and faithful servant.”
Richard was born on Jan. 9, 1942, in Kilgore, Texas, to Curtis and Ina Corley Terrell.
He served in the US Army National Guard and married the love of his life, Edna Jones, in 1964. They raised five sons. Richard loved the Lord with all his heart and truly was the hands and feet of Jesus for as long as his physical body allowed him to do so. Richard was a charter member of Victory Baptist Church in Paris, Texas, where he spent 43 years serving in various ministries. He was the youth director, led music, ran a bus ministry, and taught Sunday school. He also worked for over three decades at Paris Lumber with a host of coworkers who became lifelong friends. Richard loved his family and friends and was beloved by everyone who knew him. The many visitors he received as his life on earth came to a close was a testament to just how many lives he touched.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Ina; his step-dad Clarence “Pop” Paraul; and his siblings, Jerry, Roderick, James and Betty Jo.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edna Terrell; his brothers, Jack and Ray; his sons, Ricky and wife, Delynda, Barry and wife, Shelly, Kenneth and wife, Jennifer, Keith and wife, Alysa and Kevin and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Beth and husband, James, Zachary, Jubal and wife, Marissa, Stephanie and husband, Tanner, Micheal and wife, Alyssa, Ashley and husband, David, Jordan and husband, Armin, Ryan and fiancée, Kelley, Hayley and husband, Tyler, Kolby, Eli, Blake, Brayden and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Micah, Maleigh, Isaiah, April, Addisyn, Lincoln, Ellie, Amelia and Luke.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at 12 p.m. and the funeral at 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, located at 3155 Pine Mill Road in Paris, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Graveside services will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.