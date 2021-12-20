A Paris police officer conducted a welfare check on a man who was asleep in a vehicle in the 3000 Block of NE Loop 286 at 9:20 a.m. Friday. The man told the officer he had marijuana inside the vehicle, police said, and a search resulted in finding a clear Ziploc style baggie containing a crystal-like substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. The man was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 4 grams.
An officer initiated a traffic stop for expired registration in the 200 block of 2nd Street NE at 10:10 a.m. Saturday. The male driver was determined to be in possession of a small Ziploc style baggie containing numerous round blue pills and a separate zipped pouch containing suspected methamphetamine. He’s now charged with possession controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams and possession controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
An officer was patrolling in the 500 block of Graham Street at 4:23 p.m. Saturday when they initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block for a passenger not wearing a seatbelt. The female driver was found to be in possession of a small blue baggie containing a clear rock-like substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine. She is charged with possession controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Police charge man after shots fired
An officer was dispatched to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 3:38 p.m. Friday. Contact was made with the complainants, who said gunshots were heard and their truck had been hit by a bullet. The initial investigation by detectives lead to the arrest of a man, who is charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. The investigation is continuing.
Man charged with felony assault
At 1:18 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 41st Street NE in reference to a criminal trespass call. The complainant wanted a person removed from the residence. They also reported they were choked, resulting in a felony offense of assault impeding breath. The man was determined to have a felony parole violation warrant, and he was additionally charged with resisting arrest search while being taken into custody.
Debit card fraud under investigation
An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in the police lobby at 4:20 p.m. Friday. The complainant believed a family member stole her debit card and made 15 unauthorized charges to her account.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 235 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
