Paris Junior College is offering five terms this summer, ranging from three to 13 weeks starting May 17 until Aug. 17.
The May Mini-Term and Summer Long Term both begin May 17; Summer I and Summer Extended terms begin June 1, and the Summer II Term starts on July 12. The scholarship for free tuition to a Summer I or Summer II class should be applied for prior to that term’s starting date.
“We have many options to fit the needs of any student,” PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin said. “There are in-person and online classes. There are also many courses that transfer to Texas universities and many courses that will give a student a head start towards a great career.”
To see offered classes, visit parisjc.edu/schedule. To apply to PJC, go to parisjc.edu/apply or email apply@parisjc.edu.
