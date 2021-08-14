MONDAY
Paris ISD Board of Trustees: 4 p.m., 1920 Clarksville St.
Reno Economic Development Commission: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St, Reno.
Honey Grove City Council: 6:30 p.m., 633 6th St. No. 1, Honey Grove.
TUESDAY
Fannin County Commissioners Court: 10:30 a.m., Bonham.
Clarksville City Council: 6 p.m., 800 E. Main St., Clarksville.
THURSDAY
Blossom City Council: 5:30 p.m., 1240 E. Front St., Blossom.
AUG. 23
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
Reno Planning and Zoning: 5:30 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
Deport City Council: 6 p.m., 205 Main St. Deport.
