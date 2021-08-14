The People’s Agenda
MONDAY

Paris ISD Board of Trustees: 4 p.m., 1920 Clarksville St.

Reno Economic Development Commission: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St, Reno.

Honey Grove City Council: 6:30 p.m., 633 6th St. No. 1, Honey Grove.

TUESDAY

Fannin County Commissioners Court: 10:30 a.m., Bonham.

Clarksville City Council: 6 p.m., 800 E. Main St., Clarksville.

THURSDAY

Blossom City Council: 5:30 p.m., 1240 E. Front St., Blossom.

AUG. 23

Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.

Reno Planning and Zoning: 5:30 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.

Deport City Council: 6 p.m., 205 Main St. Deport.

Stop watching this discussion.