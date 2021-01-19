JAN. 15 to JAN. 19
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 15
3:44 to 3:46 p.m., 3420 Lamar Ave.
Jan. 16
12:45 to 1:09 a.m., 320 Stone Ave.
10:33 to 11:02 a.m., 2020 NE Loop 286.
Jan. 18
5:29 to 5:54 p.m., 864 Deshing Drive.
Vehicle Fire
Jan. 16
4:21 to 4:34 p.m., 1900 E. Cherry St.
Jan. 18
12:25 to 1:22 a.m., 5500 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 15
8:25 to 9:07 a.m., 208 BTW.
10:23 to 10:30 a.m., 5100 SE. Loop 286.
12:44 to 12:56 p.m., 2895 Bonham St.
3:02 to 3:55 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
8:19 to 8:35 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
8:36 to 8:45 p.m., 409 BTW.
11:23 p.m., to 12:43 a.m., 3019 CR 24580.
Jan. 16
6:14 to 6:29 a.m., 931 7th St. NE.
Jan. 17
1:24 to 1:31 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Jan. 18
8:01 to 8:16 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
10:08 to 10:28 a.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
11:34 to 11:43 a.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
12:33 to 12:44 p.m., 825 S. Main St.
1:55 to 2:13 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
8:28 to 8:46 p.m., 2227 W. Kaufman St.
8:54 to 9:30 p.m., 3526 Clarksville St.
9:25 to 9:43 p.m., 603 3rd St. SW.
Public Service
Jan. 15
7:29 to 7:52 a.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
6:16 to 6:52 p.m., 2671 N.Main St.
Jan. 17
3:28 to 3:32 p.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
7:46 to 7:59 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 18
1:14 to 1:23 p.m., 4200 Lamar Ave.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jan. 15
8:06 to 8:36 a.m., 2060 FR 79.
10:43 to 10:50 p.m., 600 Pine Bluff St.
