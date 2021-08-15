AUG. 12 to AUG. 13
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 12
8:36 to 8:55 a.m., 2562 Bonham St.
8:41 to 8:50 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:41 to 9:56 a.m., 2451 W. Austin St.
6:27 to 6:49 p.m., 567 Pine Bluff St.
6:58 to 7:16 p.m., 22900 Stillhouse Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 12
7:29 to 7:43 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:29 to 9:37 p.m., 275 34th St. SW.
Aug. 13
4:32 to 4:40 a.m., 610
Deshong Drive.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 12
9:47 to 10:04 a.m., 1830 W. Washington St.
10:36 to 10:55 a.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.
4:37 to 4:55 p.m., 1820 Pine Bluff St.
8:35 to 8:49 p.m., 90 30th St. NW.
10:16 to 10:34 p.m., 425 NE Loop 286.
10:31 to 10:45 p.m., 216 16th St. SE.
Aug. 13
5:55 to 8:05 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Public Service
Aug. 12
1:18 to 1:42 p.m., 2690 W. Campbell St.
5:07 to 5:17 p.m., 3070 NE Loop 286.
Aug. 13
3:12 to 3:29 a.m., 531 19th St. SE.
Out of Service
Aug. 12
8:18 to 9:15 a.m., 1444 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.