Kenneth Edward St. John, 71, of Ravenna, Texas, departed his life here on Earth on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who sits on the right hand of God. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He was a good Christian and a friend to so many. He was a very generous man who had many interests, and he was an avid collector. He was a woodworker who made numerous wooden items for family and friends and was interested in unique building materials and new methods of building.
His faith in Christ was widely known among his family and friends. He had a beautiful voice that he used to God’s glory leading singing and prayers at church and family gatherings.
Kenneth was born on June 12, 1949, in Paris, Texas, to Joseph Edward St. John and Dorothy Lee Davenport St. John, the oldest of his siblings from that family. He attended high school at Blossom High School in Blossom, Texas.
He was then called into the service of our Country during the Vietnam War as a corpsman in the United States Navy, afterwards returning to Lamar County and attending Paris Junior College. He spent the majority of his adult life serving both stateside and abroad as a Hazardous Waste Manager for the United States Department of Defense Logistics Agency, Base Reutilization and Closure, retiring from his service in Sept. of 2003 and locating finally in Fannin County.
He was a member of the Church of Christ, faithfully attending services at 13th Street Church of Christ in Paris.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father; his mother; and his brother, Michael Patrick St. John, all of Blossom.
Surviving him are his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Nell Sisson St. John, of Ravenna; and his siblings, Edith Camellia St. John, of Galveston, Violet Dee King and husband, Mark, of Issaquah, Washington, William Larry St. John and wife, Denise, of Blossom and James Lyndon St. John and wife, Angela, of San Antonio. Also surviving him are his daughters, Kendra Michelle Townsend and husband, Dwayne, Aimee Lynette Twist and husband, Christopher and Danielle Lea St. John; as well as his grandchildren, Johnny Cole Murdock, Brieana Kleer Gutierrez, Shelby Elizabeth Twist and Lauryn McKinley Twist.
Kenneth’s ashes will be interred at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Memorial services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org in memory of Kenneth St. John.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bratcherfuneralhome.com for the St John family in memory of Kenneth St. John. Bratcher Funeral Home of Denison has been entrusted with the services.
