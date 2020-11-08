Louis J. Prihoda, 79, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the Tigertown Cemetery with Father Tymoteusz officiating.
Pallbearers will be Matt Rhodes, Michael Anderson, Chevis Springer, Jerry Springer, Gary Springer and Ben Perez. The family will receive family and friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mr. Prihoda was born on March 7, 1941, in Fairchild, Texas, a son of Pete Paul and Alvina Drabek Prihoda. He was an electrician, a member of the Teamsters Union and was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Sue Southerland Prihoda, whom he married on Dec. 13, 1963, in Houston, Texas; children, Kathy Beshirs and husband, Glynn, Louis Joe Prihoda Jr. and wife, Lisa, and Alan Wayne Prihoda and girlfriend, Mandi McKinney; grandchildren, D’Anna Anderson and husband, Michael, Kayla Rhodes and husband, Matt, Christopher Beshirs and partner, Jack Piatt, Tuesday Cohee and husband, Jason, Andrew McKinney, Douglas Harsevoort and Katelyn Harris and husband, Ian; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Prihoda and wife, Joyce; and a sister, Albina Glenn.
Online condolences may be sent to the Prihoda family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
“The Lord must have needed someone to run conduit and work on his Ford in heaven. Well, Lord, you got the best man on planet Earth!!! You are very loved and will be very much missed!!!
Rest In Peace, Mr. P.” — by Gary Springer.
