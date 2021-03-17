Atmos Energy will perform routine maintenance resulting in the safe removal of natural gas on Wednesday, lasting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Gordon Country Club Road south of Old Bonham Road in Paris.
Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities.
Atmos Energy is committed to protecting and preserving the environment, and this procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline. Residents in the area may hear a noise and the scent of mercaptan, a harmless odorant that gives natural gas its “rotten egg” smell, may be present during the operation.
Atmos Energy customers will not experience any service interruption while the work is being performed, and city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency responders have been advised.
