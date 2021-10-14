With profound sadness, we need to share with you the passing of John Ebert McIntyre.
John died at the age of 74 on Sept. 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
While John will be dearly missed by all that knew him, he would want everyone to know that he ran his race and is prepared and eager to be offered up and meet his maker.
John was born on April 30, 1947 in Columbus, Indiana to Harry and Rebecca McIntyre. John lost his own father and mother at a very young age.
While attending Columbus High School, John absorbed himself into the sport of wrestling and became a champion wrestler which morphed into a love and passion for all sports. He carried that passion through life. After graduating from high school, John attended Milligan University on a wrestling scholarship where he studied English.
John’s careers included managing a Savings and Loan Company in Naples, Florida, working in the flooring business and owning flooring stores in Paris, Texas. His real love was umpiring baseball. He umpired in Paris, Texas and Columbus, Indiana and was invited to umpire in various state little league championships. He also held offices in the Greater East Texas Baseball Umpires Association.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Rebecca McIntyre, of New Albany, Indiana; and his second wife, Patricia McIntyre, of Paris, Texas.
Before passing, John forged a 74-year trail of generosity, laughter and wisdom. He sometimes lacked a filter but was a back slapping jokester who loved spouting movie lines in his everyday conversations and by God he knew them all. He was a life learner and had a passion for reading both fiction and non-fiction with an extra special draw to politics and biblical reads. He had a marvelous memory.
He loved his collection of baseball caps, his Mickey Mouse watch and that darn remote control. Watching sports was his pastime. He also loved playing games with his kids and taught them the humorous art of cheating.
John is survived by his sons, Kevin McIntyre, of Upland, California and Chris McIntyre (Diane), of Tamarac, Florida. Along with his daughters, Patti Clifton (Chris), of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jennifer Hall (Cory), of Tomball, Texas and Laurie McIntyre, of Eagan, Minnesota. He is also survived by his loving brother and best friend, Harry McIntyre, of Versailles, Kentucky.
John was blessed with nine wonderful grandchildren, Sydney, Bailey (Jon), Drake, Reese, Kendall, Jake, Nick, Madison and McKenzie.
John’s memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. John Armstrong at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Indiana on Friday, Nov. 5. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service.
Have patience now and know that your devoted children and your loving brother will return you home to a little cemetery in Columbus, Indiana near your family and where you began your earthly journey. For those of you that would like to visit John, his marker can be found at Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus, Indiana.
In lieu of donations, John McIntyre would hope that you will do an unsolicited act of kindness for some poor and unfortunate soul in his name.
