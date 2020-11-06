Paris police responded to the 1300 block of N. Main Street at 8:32 a.m. Thursday regarding a burglary of a motor vehicle. Police said the complainants were following the suspect on foot in the 1000 block of 4th Street NE.
Officers found 42-year-old Tajuna Montrell Morgan, of Paris, hiding behind a tree. Police reported that Morgan was found to have property that was taken from the complainant’s vehicle.
Morgan was arrested and the charges were enhanced to a felony when it was found that Morgan had at least two prior convictions for burglary of motor vehicles. Morgan was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
