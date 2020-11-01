Fire and rescue

OCT. 29 to OCT. 30

First Responder-Paris

Oct. 29

8:30 to 9:18 a.m., 930 Old Jefferson Road.

8:59 to 9:18 a.m., 2400 N. Main St.

4:11 to 4:53p.m., 3516 Lamar Ave.

9:26 to 9:42 p.m., 750 Pine Bluff St.

Oct. 30

3:34 to 3:51 a.m., 408

GWH/PHA.

Vehicle Crash

with Injury

Oct. 29

10:27 to 11:02 p.m., 1210 Clarksville St.

Public Service

Oct. 29

11:14 to 11:53 a.m., 725 N. Collegiate Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.