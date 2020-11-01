OCT. 29 to OCT. 30
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 29
8:30 to 9:18 a.m., 930 Old Jefferson Road.
8:59 to 9:18 a.m., 2400 N. Main St.
4:11 to 4:53p.m., 3516 Lamar Ave.
9:26 to 9:42 p.m., 750 Pine Bluff St.
Oct. 30
3:34 to 3:51 a.m., 408
GWH/PHA.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
Oct. 29
10:27 to 11:02 p.m., 1210 Clarksville St.
Public Service
Oct. 29
11:14 to 11:53 a.m., 725 N. Collegiate Drive.
