Brent Lee Cuttrell passed from this life on Dec. 21, 2021, at Oklahoma University Medical Center.
Brent was born on July 2, 1968, in Corsicana Texas to Leemon Ardis Cuttrell and Edna Carline Collins Cuttrell, both of the Tigertown community.
Brent was surrounded by professors and teachers from an early age with his father teaching chemistry at Navarro Jr. College and his mother teaching home economics at Corsicana High School. The family moved back to the Paris area settling in the Hopewell community where his mother continued teaching at her alma mater, West Lamar High School.
Brent graduated from North Lamar High School in 1986 where he played football in his early years and extended his love of music in the Panther Marching Band. Brent enjoyed fishing, shooting and riding ATVs but always gravitated toward music.
Brent attended Paris Jr. College and Texas A&M University before earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a minor in Physics from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce). Brent also worked on a master’s degree in Chemistry at ETSU, stopping “a thesis short.”
Brent began his teaching career at Paris Jr. College and loved helping students learn. During this time, Brent played bass in several local bands but enjoyed being in Crum the most.
Brent married Monica Diane Beloney on Nov. 11, 2011 (a date “even he could remember”) and later changed careers becoming a chemist for Kemira working at the Republic Paperboard Co. and moving his family to Walters, Oklahoma.
Brent was preceded in death by both of his parents; and Monica, who passed on Jan. 17, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Michaela Kindley Cuttrell; and by his brother, Duane Cuttrell and wife, Lana ,of Poolville Texas; nephews, Dr. Michael Cuttrell DVM, Bradley and wife, Brenna Cuttrell, Collin Cuttrell and Dakota Cuttrell, all of Fort Worth Texas.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Fly, on your way, like an eagle.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cuttreel family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
