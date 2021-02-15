Icy and snowy road conditions will impact The Paris News delivery Tuesday and could impact Thursday delivery if Wednesday snow materializes. The Paris News will print and an E-Edition replica of the newspaper will be available.
The Paris Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation have asked residents to stay home and off the roads, which remain slick. Temperatures will remain in the single digits through at least Tuesday, so any melting of snow and ice on plowed roads could result in black ice, according to the National Weather Service.
Although TxDOT is clearing thoroughfares, many county roads may be too snowy and icy for delivery carrier vehicles. The Paris News carriers will deliver the paper where they can get to, and customers should expect some delays as carriers will be instructed to drive slowly and safely.
Also, The Paris News phone system has been damaged by a short or power outage. Phones are back online, however, the message system remains down. A technician has been called, but there is currently no estimated time for recovery.
