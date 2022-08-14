Neal Allen Dismukes, 80, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
A graveside service has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Walnut Springs, Texas, with Gary Westmoreland officiating. The family will receive friends on Mondayfrom 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born Aug. 17, 1941, iin Meridian, Texas, to Burrel and Andy Doris Dismukes. He married Hilda McNeece on Sept. 22, 1970, in Nuevo Loredo, Mexico.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Hilda Dismukes; children; Kelley Bonner and husband, Terry, Allen Dismukes, Curtis Dismukes and wife, Soojin, and Tammy Ray and husband, Jamie; 11 grandchildren, Clayton Ferrell, Mallory Ferrell, Drew Dismukes, Taylor Dismukes, Christopher Dismukes, Coury Dismukes, Caden Dismukes, Connor Dismukes, Andreanna Carpenter, Alexus Turney and Alyssa Haley; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbye Richey; and a dear friend, Adess Silvas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Velma “Ruthie” Dismukes; and his step-father, Bob Bohannan.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to On Call Home Health, especially his nurse, Carla Spann.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dismukes family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
