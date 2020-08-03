PATTONVILLE - Prairiland ISD will begin classes Aug. 24, school trustees decided at a special noon meeting today. Teachers are to report Aug. 10, and school will be out May 27, 2021, for summer break.
The new date is a change from a Sept. 8 start date.
Students who desire to received remote instruction need to register with their home campus by Wednesday, Aug 12, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
"After receiving input from our community, staff and county health officials, we decided that it is in the best interest of Prairiland ISD to start school on Aug. 24 with face to face learning," Ballard said about the change.
"Our response from our community was overwhelmingly in favor of starting school on Aug. 24. The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance, and we feel we are prepared to make our campuses as safe as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.