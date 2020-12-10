METHODIST
Blossom United Methodist Church
Dr. Tim Walker, pastor of Blossom United Methodist Church invites the community to worship this Sunday.
The pastor’s message is “The Christmas Box-Joy!.” All are welcome.
For further information, go to facebook.com/blossomtxchurch.
Blossom United Methodist Church is at 315 Faucett St. in Blossom. Call 903-982-6221.
LUTHERAN
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Matthew 1:3, and it is titled “We Look For the Lamb of God..”
Those unable to worship physically may worship as services are live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
During the Advent Season, the midweek services at to be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesdays.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will not hold in-person church services in the sanctuary this Sunday. The weekly sermon, prayers and sacred music can be accessed at beautifulsaviorlutheranchurch.com.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
PRESBYTERIAN
Central Presbyterian Church
Morning worship at Central Presbyterian Church begins at 10:45 a.m. Pastor David Darrow brings the message.
Central Presbyterian Church is at 309 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-4381 or email parispresbyterian@sbcglobal.net.
CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
This Sunday, members of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will gather for worship and communion at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Barry Loving’s message is “The Joy in the Knowing.”
FCC can be found online at firstchristianparis.com/, on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCqedkcXWRMuZ7SMyGj-wptQ, or you can listen to the Rev. Barry Loving’s sermons each Sunday on KPLT 96.3 FM/1490 AM at 8 a.m. or Trumpet Radio 98.9 FM at 10 a.m.
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE, one block north of the intersection of Pine Bluff Street. For questions or directions call the church office at 903-785-5516 or email office@firstchristianparis.com.
