Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35, of Paris, was arrested in the 2200 block of East Price Street at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday. Bridgers was seen riding a bicycle on the street that was not properly equipped with lighting. Bridgers was found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and was placed into custody.
Bridgers was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bridgers was placed in the city jail awaiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating attack by hammer
Paris police responded to the 600 block of East Austin Street at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday in reference to an assault. The 62-year-old complainant reported that a known person had entered their home and become angry. The suspect then retrieved a hammer from another part of the house and struck the complainant in the head with it. The complainant refused medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.
Police seek owner of backpack
A black, pink, grey and white backpack was found abandoned in a parking lot in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286 at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday. If you have lost this backpack and its contents, call the Paris Police Department. “If you can describe the bag and its contents, we will be glad to get it returned to you,” the department stated.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
