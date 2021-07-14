Cassandra Arlene White

Cassandra “Candy” Arlene White, age 51, passed away at her home on July 10, 2021.
Services to celebrate and honor her life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and services will be conducted at 10 a.m. with Teresa Gibbs giving the eulogy.
Burial will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cooper with the Rev. Edgar Clements officiating. Hunter Black, Lane White, Danny Gaddy, Wade Evans, Duren Johnson and Luke Mahan will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Hoss McElroy, Dylan McElroy, James Kinard and Dakota McDowra.
She was born on May 4, 1970, in Dallas, Texas to the Rev. Mitchell B. White Sr. and June C. Clements.
Candy is survived by her parents; a son, Nathan Dow Yoder and wife; Sharon; of Powderly, Texas; three brothers, Mitch White Jr., of Paris, Texas, Wil White, of Waxahachie, Texas, Brian Fagan, of Cooper, Texas; a sister, Brandy White, of Powderly, Texas; a grandson, Dakota McDowra; and a granddaughter, Kenzee McDowra, both of Powderly, Texas; daughter in her heart, Brianne Katz; several nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Candy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vardaman White “Big Daddy” and Minnie Arlene White “Big Mama”, Edgar “Hoot” Clements and Lovina “Momma Tiny” Clements; an uncle, Tom White; two aunts, Rebecca Clements and Lucille Stanley; two cousins, Brad “Omar” White and Dustin Clements.
Candy attended Cooper and North Lamar Schools. She attended Paris Junior College and was a graduate of the Jewelry Program. She was a volunteer for the Corps of Engineers at Pat Mayse Lake. Candy had a kind and generous heart and loved her family and friends dearly. She loved her animals, writing poetry and making jewelry. She loved being outdoors, hunting and especially fishing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
