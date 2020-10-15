The Martin Luther King Church of Christ will hold a drive-through give-away from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot to benefit people in need in the community.
According to Carl Brown, a church trustee, the give-away is sponsored by the church’s benevolence ministry and will feature diapers donated by Kimberly-Clark, baked goods from J. Skinner Bakery and perishable food items donated by South Hill Church of Christ of Dallas.
Covid-19 precautions will be in place, said Brown. Those receiving donations are asked to stay in their cars as crews from the church load supplies in the trunks of the cars. Some paperwork will need to be signed by the recipients, and proof of residency in Lamar County is requested.
Brown said the event will also mark the beginning of the church’s annual coat drive, which will end mid-December when coats are distributed to those in need.
Other sponsors of the event include church trustees Michael Brigham, Alec Wood and Jackie Jones. The theme for the event is taken from Matthew 15:35-40, which begins with “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.”
“We’ve been doing this for about 15 years or so. We usually get about 100 individuals when we have a give-away like this,” said Brown. “With the addition of the food stuff from South Hill in Dallas, we expect to serve from 150 to 200 individuals.”
Martin Luther King Church of Christ is at 1950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Call 903-784-8355.
