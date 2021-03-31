Paris police responded to a theft in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday. It was reported that during an email conversation about payment on an account, someone hacked into the email and changed a bank account number. Payment was then sent to the specified bank account in the amount of over $80,000.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating theft report
Police spoke with a complainant of a theft in the 1800 block of Polk Street at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported that someone stole multiple items from their shed and yard over a period of time. The complainant reported that they were not living at the residence at this time but did come by on occasion and check on the house. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
