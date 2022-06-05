Riley Wayne Whitworth, 18, of Paris, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service has been set for Thursday, June 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church with the Rev. Chris Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 7, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
Riley was born on Jan. 23, 2004 in Paris, Texas.
He is survived by his mother, Stacy Day; father, Timothy Whitworth; siblings, Skyler Whitworth, Justin Whitworth; nieces, Serenity Wallace, Malaya Whitworth; grandparents, Michele and Rickey Hines; uncles, Josh Whitworth and wife Melody, Jerry “G” Whitworth, Bobby Reyes and wife, Rhonda; aunts, Connie Reyes and husband, Kenny, Rhonda Reyes and husband, Bobby, Belinda Young and husband, Jason.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Debbie and Jerry Whitworth.
Pallbearers will be Tim Whitworth, Josh Whitworth, Rickey Hines, Bobby Reyes, Cyrus Beard, Matthew Nunn, Chris Marion and Bobby Spiva.
Online condolences may be sent to the Whitworth family at fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.